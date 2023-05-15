Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $115,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 89,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,830. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.