Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $257,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

ESI opened at $17.64 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

