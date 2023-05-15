Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $74,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

