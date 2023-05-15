Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,473 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $76,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FISV opened at $119.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.