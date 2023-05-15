FS KKR Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

FSK opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 285,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Recommended Stories

