Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $252,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

