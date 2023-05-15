Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.7 %

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.