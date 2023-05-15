O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

ORLY stock opened at $962.10 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $844.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

