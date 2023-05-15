ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,523 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.34 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

