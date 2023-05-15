Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

PARA stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

