Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.09 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.