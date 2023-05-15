Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,453 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

