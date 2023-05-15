Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $390.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.