APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in APA were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

