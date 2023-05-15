EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $469.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

