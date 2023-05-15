EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.14 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.