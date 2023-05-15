Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $61.05 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

