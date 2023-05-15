EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $227.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $278.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

