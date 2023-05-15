Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

