Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st.

GPC opened at $170.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

