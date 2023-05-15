Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $153.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

