Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 122,112 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

NOC opened at $438.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

