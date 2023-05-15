Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 877.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.