Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 205,368 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $264,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,137,371. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

