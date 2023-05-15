Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

IQV opened at $188.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

