Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
