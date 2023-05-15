Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

