Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,285 shares of company stock valued at $75,237. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 91,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

