Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

PIO opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.