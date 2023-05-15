Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance
PIO opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
