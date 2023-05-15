Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.