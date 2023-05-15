Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.
