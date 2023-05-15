Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.98 million.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

