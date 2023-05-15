NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Update

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,090,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,576,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 184.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,633,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 1,060,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

