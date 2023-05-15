Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.91% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $68,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.