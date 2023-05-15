Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 711,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

