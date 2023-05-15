Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $41,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.61.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

