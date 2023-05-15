Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KHC opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.