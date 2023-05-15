Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 337.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Allbirds worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allbirds by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Allbirds Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

