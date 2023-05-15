Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

UBER stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

