Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,071 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $66,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $167.31 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

