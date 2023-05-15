Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after acquiring an additional 512,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.