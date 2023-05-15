Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Invitae Stock Down 6.1 %

NVTA opened at $1.39 on Monday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $25,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

