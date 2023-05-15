Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,442 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of J. M. Smucker worth $247,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SJM. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $158.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

