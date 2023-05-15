Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,095 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,612,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $276,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

