Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 107,824 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Truist Financial worth $122,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

TFC opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

