Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 74,245 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Newmont worth $297,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

