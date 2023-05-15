Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,129 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $125,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.