Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,229 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $287,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

