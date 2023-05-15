Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 948,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $128,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.17.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $119.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.26 and a 1 year high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,800.00%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

