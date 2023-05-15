Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,822 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $284,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

