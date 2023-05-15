Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 376,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.10% of Matador Resources worth $277,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,564,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 140,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

